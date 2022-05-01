As a result of the recently increased fares, the cost of public transportation in Kerala has climbed since Sunday. The general public in Kerala will have to pay more for bus, auto, and taxi trips starting May 1. Following price increases in Kerala's bus, auto, and taxi fares, the state government is likely to consider raising student ticket rates.

The LDF government in Kerala on March 30 had announced that it has decided to hike the minimum fares for travel by buses, autorickshaws, taxis and quadricycles. The government had said that it has decided to increase minimum bus fares from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and subsequent per kilometre charge to Re 1 from 90 paise and to appoint a commission to examine the issue of increasing the student ticket rates.

Private bus owners had demanded increasing the minimum fare of the general public from Rs 8 to Rs 12 and the subsequent per kilometre charge to Rs 1.10 from 90 paise.

They had also wanted the minimum student fare to be increased to Rs 6 and were, therefore, dissatisfied with the government's decision to appoint a commission to examine this issue.

The owners of private buses, who had gone on strike seeking an increase in minimum fares for normal passengers and students, did not welcome the proposed increase in rates, saying it was not sufficient for them to continue providing their services.

The state government, on March 30, had also decided to increase the minimum auto fares to Rs 30 for two kilometres as against the existing rate of Rs 25 for one-and-a-half kilometres. Thereafter, Rs 15 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the existing Rs 12 per km.

For cars with engine capacity of less than 1,500 cc, the minimum rate would be increased to Rs 200 for the first 5 kilometres, from the existing rate of Rs 175 for 5 km.

Thereafter, Rs 18 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the prevailing rate of Rs 15 per km, he had said.

For vehicles with an engine capacity of more than 1,500 cc, the minimum rate would be increased to Rs 225 for the first 5 kilometres, from the current rate of Rs 200, and after that, Rs 20 would be charged for every subsequent kilometre as against the prevailing rate of Rs 17 per km, the Kerala government said.

Minimum fares of quadricycles would be hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 35, and the per kilometre charge would be increased from Rs 12 to Rs 15, the minister had said.

However, there will be no changes to the existing waiting and night travel charges, he had added.

With inputs from PTI