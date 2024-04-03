Kia Motors India has recently updated its popular MPV, the Kia Carens, following the update of Sonet. The 2024 Carens now boasts several new features, enhanced comfort, and additional variants. Let's delve into the details of this updated offering.

New Features and Variants:

The 2024 Kia Carens comes with a range of new features aimed at improving convenience and comfort for drivers and passengers alike. Notable additions include a new transmission option, a refreshed seating layout, and an array of creature comforts.

One of the significant updates is the introduction of two six-seater variants in the Prestige (O) and Luxury Plus trims. These variants, equipped with captain seats in the middle row, offer a more premium and spacious feel, ideal for. The prices for these six-seater variants start at Rs 12.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Transmission Options and Performance:

Kia has also upgraded the transmission options for the Carens, particularly focusing on the diesel-powered variants. The latest addition is a new 6-speed manual gearbox, which replaces the earlier clutchless iMT gearbox. This manual transmission is available across six diesel-powered trims, including Prestige, Prestige (O), Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The diesel-manual combo starts at a competitive price point of Rs 12.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to the manual option, buyers can opt for a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, catering to different driving preferences and requirements.

Under the hood, the Carens retains its existing engine options—a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. These powertrains remain unchanged, offering reliable performance coupled with a choice of transmission options, including manual, clutchless manual (iMT), and automatic variants.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine delivers a robust output of 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience across diverse terrains.

Pricing and Availability:

The 2024 Kia Carens is competitively priced between Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 19.67 lakh (ex-showroom), catering to different budget segments within the MPV market. The updated Carens is now available for purchase across Kia dealerships in India, offering prospective buyers the opportunity to explore its refreshed design, advanced features, and impressive performance firsthand.