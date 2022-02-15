Kia Carens MPV launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakh, total 15 variants on offer

Kia India has launched its much-anticipated Carens for the Indian market at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carens is the fourth product from the South Korean automaker following the launch of Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet in India. Kia Carens is available in variants and is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here's the variant-wise pricing of the Kia Carens in India (all prices, ex-showroom)

In design terms, Carens is an MPV in disguise, but it has SUV-style features such as a chunky front bumper, flat bonnet, dual-beam LED projector headlamps with integrated Y-shaped LED DRLs and chrome highlights along with sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and thick body cladding.

Kia Carens will be equipped with BOSE sound system with 8 speakers, smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, SkyLight sunroof, Over the Air (OTA) system updates, smartphone wireless charger with Cooling function and many more. Kia Carens will also have the Robust 10 Hi-Safety Package which includes 6 Airbags, all wheel disc brakes, ESC, ABS and more.

Kia Carens is powered by the same engine option powering the Kia Seltos which are the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine producing 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine making 115PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or DCT automatic transmission and the diesel is mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter.

Kia Carens competes against Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.

