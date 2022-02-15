हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kia Carens India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Variants, Design and more

Kia will announce the prices of the Carens MPV on February 15 and you can check the Kia Carens Live Launch details including Price, Features, Variants, Design and more here.

By Arjit Garg | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - 11:07
Comments |
Kia Carens

Kia India is all set to launch the much anticipated Carens for the Indian market on February 15 (today). The Kia Carens is the fourth product from the South Korean automaker following the launch of Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet in India. Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700. Among the variants of the Kia Carens, there are L, LX, EX, EX+, TX and TX+, and some of these variants will be further subdivided like LX Premium, EX Prestige, EX+ Prestige+, TX Luxury, and top of the line TX+ Luxury+.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest updates on Kia Carens India launch!

15 February 2022, 10:49 AM

This is how Kia Carens cabin looks like

15 February 2022, 10:43 AM

Kia Carens is the brand's second MPV in India after the launch of premium MPV Carnival, which was launch in early 2020 catering a non-existent Rs 20-Rs 75 lakh MPV market of India. 

15 February 2022, 10:31 AM

Kia India, the South Korean automaker that made its India debut in 2019 with the launch of Seltos mid-size SUV is all set to launch the Seltos based Carens MPV in the country which they are calling a Recreational Vehicle. 

