Kia Carens India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Variants, Design and more

Kia India is all set to launch the much anticipated Carens for the Indian market on February 15 (today). The Kia Carens is the fourth product from the South Korean automaker following the launch of Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet in India. Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700. Among the variants of the Kia Carens, there are L, LX, EX, EX+, TX and TX+, and some of these variants will be further subdivided like LX Premium, EX Prestige, EX+ Prestige+, TX Luxury, and top of the line TX+ Luxury+.

