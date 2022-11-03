Kia Carens MPV receives MASSIVE price hike of up to Rs 50,000 in India; check new prices here

For multiple reasons, automakers in India have been increasing their vehicles' prices. Joining the bandwagon, Kia has increased the prices of its latest three-row MPV, Carens, in India. Now the consumers of the MPV can get the car for an increased price of up to Rs 50,000 in India, depending on the variant. Though, most of the variants of the MPV have received a price of around Rs 30,000. It is to be noted that this is the second the prices of Kia Carens have increased since its launch on February 15.

After the latest price hike, the top-end Diesel automatic Luxury plus 7-seater variant will now cost Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as compared to its initial price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The first hike for Kia Carens came weeks after its launch, with an increase of Rs 70,000 for select variants. Now, after the two revisions, the base price of the Kia Carens is in the vicinity of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest price increase is only for the 1.5 6MT Prestige 7 seater variant, which is one level above the base 1.5 6MT Premium 7 seater variant. The 1.4-liter manual Premium and Prestige variants have each seen a $10,000 price increase. They are now priced between Rs. 11.30 lakh and Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens is one of the most popular models of Korean automaker in India. Furthermore, it is currently the third best-seller after Seltos and Sonet. Last month, 5,479 units were sold. It also has one of the longest waiting periods, up to 75 weeks, of any car sold in India today. The car is offered with three engine options in India and competes against a host of rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, and others. It is to be noted that because of its design, the MPV steps into the territory of multiple car models in India.