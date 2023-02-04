Kia Carens MPV Starts 2023 With New Sales Record; 7,900 Units Sold in January

Kia Carens was launched in India in February 2022, and the MPV has been bringing in good sales numbers for the South Korean auto manufacturer. The company has got a good start to 2023, recording its best-ever sales by delivering 28,634 units in January. This sale translates to 48 percent year-on-year growth, and Carens has a major role in it. Simultaneously, Kia Carens registered its best-ever monthly sales by selling 7,900 units in India breaking its previous personal record of 7,895 units in June 2022. Furthermore, since its launch last year, the model has recorded a cumulative sale of 70,656 units within one year in India.

When crunching numbers, it is easy to notice that Kia Carens has played a major role in the company's growth in the Indian market. With its 70,656 units, the MPV claims 11 percent of the company's total sales, which sold 651,653 units. These numbers were expected from the MPV as Kia Carens had received 7,738 bookings within 24 hours of commencement.

Kia Carens: Price

The sales numbers of the car can be credited to its affordable pricing. Currently, the Kia Carens MPV has a starting price of Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant. While for the diesel version, the starting price stands at Rs 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens: Mileage

Adding to it, the MPV proves to be a great option for someone looking for a 3-row vehicle that goes easy on the pocket. The Kia Carens give an ARAI-certified mileage ranging between 21.3 kmpl to 16.2 kmpl depending on the engine and the gearbox of the variant. It is to be noted that the MPV provides consumers with three engine options, namely 1.4L turbo-petrol, 1.5L NA petrol, and 1.5L turbocharged diesel. These engines get options of 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT transmissions.

Kia Carens: Variants

The Kia Carens' aforementioned engine and transmission options are divided among five variants of the MPV, i.e., Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. In these trims, the Luxury Plus variant stands as the top-spec variant of the car. Furthermore, these variants also offer different seating layouts to buyers.