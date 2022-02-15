Kia Carens to launch in India today, expected price range: Watch it live HERE!

Kia India on December of 2021, unveiled the Carens for the Indian as well as global markets, making it the fourth product from the South Korean automaker following Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet in India. Kia is all set to announce the price of Carens for India.

Meet the all-new #KiaCarens. High-tech by design & inspiring by nature, it is futuristic sophistication clothed in bold & edgy armor.

In design terms, Carens is an MPV in disguise, but it has SUV-style features such as a chunky front bumper, flat bonnet, dual-beam LED projector headlamps with integrated Y-shaped LED DRLs and chrome highlights along with sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and thick body cladding.

Kia Carens will be equipped with BOSE sound system with 8 speakers, smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, SkyLight sunroof, Over the Air (OTA) system updates, smartphone wireless charger with Cooling function and many more. Kia Carens will also have the Robust 10 Hi-Safety Package which includes 6 Airbags, all wheel disc brakes, ESC, ABS and more.

Among the variants of the Kia Carens, there are L, LX, EX, EX+, TX and TX+, and some of these variants will be further subdivided like LX Premium, EX Prestige, EX+ Prestige+, TX Luxury, and top of the line TX+ Luxury+.

Kia Carens is powered by the same engine option powering the Kia Seltos which are the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine producing 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine making 115PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or DCT automatic transmission and the diesel is mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter.

Kia is expected to be priced between ₹14 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.

