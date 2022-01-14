Tata Safari Black Edition teased ahead of launch, check here

Taking a lesson from their past experiences, Tata Motors has brought forth the black edition of their SUV Tata Safari. Tata has teased the Dark Edition Safari before the launch scheduled after three days. With the launch of Dark Edition Nexon and Harrier followed by Safari, Tata seems to be following a pattern here. Probably as a result of the success of these special edition vehicles.

The Safari Dark edition comes without any mechanical changes, very similar to the dark editions of Nexon and Harrier. However, the Dark editions are known for their aesthetic upgrades, with the consistent black colour beautifying the interior and exterior.

Chances are, with the black edition, the chrome elements will also be upgraded to be black, piano black to be specific. The dark interiors will consist of dark highlights on the seat and dark monikers. Following the pattern, the wheels will have black alloys, through any change in the design is highly unlikely.

The mechanics of the Safari are likely to be the same with a 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine working 6-speed manual transmission and an option of 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. All of this works in combination with the front-wheel-drive system.

Before the dark edition, Safari also got an Adventure persona and a Gold Edition. The cost of the Safari Dark Edition will be a bit more than regular Safari i.e starting from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.19 lakh. The pricing pattern will most likely be similar to the Gold edition and Adventure Persona.

