Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli famous by the name SS Rajamouli and known for his movies like RRR and Bahubali has recently added a new Volvo XC40 compact luxury SUV to his garage. The entry-level compact SUV he bought has a starting price of Rs 44.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Opposing his big blockbuster movie director persona, the new Volvo XC40 reflects more on his real-life character’s simple living. The news was confirmed through an Instagram post.

SS Rajamouli's Volvo XC40 is painted in the shade of Fusion Red with a black roof for contrast. The piano black grille, headlamps, and vertically stacked LED taillights are among the SUV's exterior features. Coming to the cabin the SUV has soft-touch leather seats, a piano black dashboard with aluminium inlays, and a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system.

The Volvo XC40, RRR director bought, comes equipped with a 14-speaker 600-watt Harmon Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and more.

For safety, the Volvo XC40 gets seven airbags, distance alert, and rear and front park assist, among other active and passive safety features. It's the first car in the sector to feature radar-based city safety and driver-assist systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane mitigation, driver alerts, run-off road prevention, and roll stability control, which can work at speeds up to 50 kmph.

Like SS Rajamouli's movies, the power-packed engine of his Volvo XC40 is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine giving out 187 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque working in combination with an 8-speed Geartronic transmission connected with the motor.

Other than the Volvo XC40, SS Rajamouli also has a Land Rover Range Rover, BMW 7 Series in his garage. It is to be noted that in the Indian market the XC40 competes against SUVs like BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

