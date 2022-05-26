Kia India, the country's fourth largest carmaker has announced to enter the country's growing electric mobility space with the launch of Kia EV6, its first ever electric car. Kia has opened bookings for the EV6 in India at an amount of Rs 3 lakh. The Kia EV6 will be imported in India in a limited batch and only 100 units will be up for grabs. The EV can be booked exclusively through 15 select dealerships across 12 cities in India. The Kia EV6 is based on the company's dedicated EV platform E-GMP and is pegged to offer premium mobility solutions to its customers. Kia India will launch the EV6 in the first week of June, and ahead of the launch, we reviewed the Kia EV6.

Kia EV6 Colour Options

The Kia EV6 features an all-black interior with black suede seat and vegan leather bolsters. The Kia EV6 will be available in India with a choice of five exterior colours – Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

Kia EV6 Charging

The car will be available in India in exclusive GT Line trims and comes fully equipped with innovative technologies like the multi-charging system, the world’s first charging system that operates with both 400V and 800V chargers without the need of an additional controller. The 800 V charger can charge the vehicle from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger.

Kia EV6 Powertrain

The India version of the EV6 packs the 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, generating 229 PS electric power in 2WD and a thrilling 325 PS in AWD variant. On a single full charge, the car can travel up to 528 kilometres as per the WLTP combined cycle. The acceleration of the Kia EV6 stands at 5.2 seconds for a 0-100 km/h run.

Kia EV6 Cabin

The Kia EV6 hosts multiple features, including Panoramic Dual 31.24 cm (12.3”) Curved Displays with Navigation and driving data and vehicle functionalities display as well. It also gets a Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and an Augmented Reality enabled HUD with details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions.

Kia EV6 Safety

In terms of safety, the Kia EV6 comes equipped with 8 airbags as standard along with All Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Multi Collision Brake Assist (MCBA), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Brake Assistant System (BAS), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Front and Rear parking sensors and ISOFIX Child Anchor.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same. The EV6 is a wonderful combination of bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the finest Kia offering that we are getting to the market.”