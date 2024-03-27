Kia Expands Seltos Lineup With Two New Automatic Variants: Check Details

Kia Motors has recently expanded its Seltos lineup with the addition of two new automatic variants. The Kia Seltos, initially launched in August 2019 and later refreshed with a mid-cycle facelift, has established itself as one of the best-selling compact C-segment SUVs in India. The company has a track record of selling nearly 1.16 million units across India and overseas markets. Read here to know more about the two new automatic variants in Seltos lineup.

New Automatic Variants

The latest additions to the Seltos family are both part of the HTK+ trim, offering customers more options in terms of automatic transmission choices.

CVT Automatic Variant in 1.5-Litre Petrol: Priced at Rs 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant becomes the most affordable automatic option in the Seltos range. It provides a seamless driving experience with the convenience of automatic transmission.

6-Speed Torque Converter Automatic in 1.5-Litre Diesel: Priced at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant is now the most economical diesel option in the Seltos lineup. It offers a powerful performance combined with the efficiency of automatic transmission.

Features

The HTK+ trim, where these new variants are introduced, comes with a range of features to enhance comfort and convenience on the road. Notable features include:

Smart key with engine start-stop button

Automatic climate control

LED headlights with DRLs

Electrically folding ORVMs

Steering-mounted controls

Rear defogger and wiper with washer

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Cruise control for a relaxed driving experience

Performance

Under the hood, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with their respective automatic transmissions, providing customers with a range of choices to suit their driving preferences. Additionally, manual transmission options are also available for those who prefer a more hands-on driving experience.