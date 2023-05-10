Kia Recalls Over 1.08 Lakh Cars Over Non-Functional Digital Instrument Cluster

Kia has recalled around 1,09,000 cars because of an issue with the instrument display in the US. The problem can make the vehicles non-compliant with the US's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Models like Kia Niro Hybrid, Niro Pling-In Hybrid, 2023 Kia Soul, Telluride, Sportage, and Sportage Plug-In Hybrid Models. As per National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the software of the instrument cluster is the root of the problem, along with the voltage instability, causing boot errors in the screen.

If the issue persists, drivers might have to face a blank screen while driving. This will deprive the driver of all the important information about the driver of all the important information related to the car. For instance, the driver might not be able to see warning messages, inputs from the tire pressure monitoring system, and other vital information.

Kia first became aware of the potential display issue in February 2023. The manufacturer discovered 71 vulnerable vehicles in March and six more by the middle of April. On April 19, the corporation made the decision to carry out the recall.

The owners of the impacted vehicles will be contacted by Kia, who will advise them to take their automobiles to a Kia dealer. Letters of notification are expected to be sent out on May 26, and Kia will mail out notices to dealers on May 1. The vehicle's instrument cluster will receive a free software update from a service technician. Owners of affected vehicles may be reimbursed for any repair costs they have already incurred. 108,936 automobiles are subject to ll.

Meanwhile, the South Korean automaker has launched Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition in India with a starting price of rs 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new car comes with multiple cosmetic changes, including additions like front-skid plates, tangerine accents, and rear-skid plates, among other things. Furthermore, the company provides five colour schemes for the new model, namely Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, and Glacier White Pearl.