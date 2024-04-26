Kia Sells 4 Lakh Sonet In Last 4 Years: Report

Kia Sonet has achieved a remarkable milestone by selling over 4 lakh units within just 44 months of its launch. Notably, this record encompasses both the domestic Indian market and international sales.

According to the report, more than 3 lakh 17 thousand Sonet units have been sold in India and over 85 thousand units have been exported to various global markets. Interestingly, 63% of Sonet buyers have opted for the sunroof-equipped variant.

Reports suggest that 37% of customers have shown a preference for the 1.5-litre diesel engine. On the other hand, 63% of buyers, have a petrol engine variant.

One of the standout features of Kia Sonet is automatic transmission options. Variants equipped with 7DCT (7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission) and 6AT (6-speed Automatic Transmission) collectively constitute 28% of the Sonet's total sales. Additionally, the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) variants have achieved a 23% share.

Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-Sik Sohn expressed his excitement over the success of Sonet. He said, "There is huge potential in the compact SUV segment, first-time car buyers are coming straight into this segment. Sonet is our second-best innovation and has won the hearts of the customers."

The price of the Kia Sonet ranges from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It has three engine options: 1-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/172Nm), 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (83PS/115Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (116PS/250Nm). Its diesel engine (1.5-litre diesel iMT) offers a mileage of up to 22.3kmpl.