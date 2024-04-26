Advertisement
NewsAuto
KIA

Kia Sells 4 Lakh Sonet In Last 4 Years: Report

Reports suggest that 37% of customers have shown a preference for the 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kia Sells 4 Lakh Sonet In Last 4 Years: Report

Kia Sonet has achieved a remarkable milestone by selling over 4 lakh units within just 44 months of its launch. Notably, this record encompasses both the domestic Indian market and international sales. 

According to the report, more than 3 lakh 17 thousand Sonet units have been sold in India and over 85 thousand units have been exported to various global markets. Interestingly, 63% of Sonet buyers have opted for the sunroof-equipped variant.
Reports suggest that 37% of customers have shown a preference for the 1.5-litre diesel engine. On the other hand, 63% of buyers, have a petrol engine variant.
One of the standout features of Kia Sonet is automatic transmission options. Variants equipped with 7DCT (7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission) and 6AT (6-speed Automatic Transmission) collectively constitute 28% of the Sonet's total sales. Additionally, the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) variants have achieved a 23% share.

Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-Sik Sohn expressed his excitement over the success of Sonet. He said, "There is huge potential in the compact SUV segment, first-time car buyers are coming straight into this segment. Sonet is our second-best innovation and has won the hearts of the customers."

The price of the Kia Sonet ranges from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It has three engine options: 1-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/172Nm), 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (83PS/115Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (116PS/250Nm). Its diesel engine (1.5-litre diesel iMT) offers a mileage of up to 22.3kmpl.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA Video
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
DNA Video
DNA: Will government take your property?
DNA Video
DNA: Video of 'Maoist conspiracy' on Rahul Gandhi's seat
DNA Video
DNA: Jailed Sheikh Shahjahan breaks down on camera
DNA Video
DNA: Is your car insurance fake?
DNA Video
DNA: How to stop Hindu-Muslim politics?
DNA Video
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA Video
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?