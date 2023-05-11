Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition Launched In India At Rs 11.85 Lakh: Looks Rugged, Gets 4 Paint Options

Kia India, one of the fastest-growing premium carmakers in the country, has launched a new wild avatar of Sonet with a special Aurochs edition. The new edition comes equipped with petrol and diesel engines, with prices starting at Rs 11.85 lakh. Sonet, Kia’s second innovation in the country has been a massive hit amongst customers and has sold a total of 2,41,369 units till April 2023. With the increasing demand for SUVs in the country, the launch of the new Aurochs edition is expected to boost Sonet’s sales even further.

The new edition comes with 6 exterior design iterations, which include a wilder look with a robust front skid plate with tangerine accents on the signature tiger nose grille. It also has an Aurochs edition emblem on the front to celebrate the almost 3-year successful journey of Sonet in India. The product is to be now available in 4 shades - Aurora Black pearl, Glacier white pearl, Sparkling silver, and Gravity grey.

The Aurochs edition is based on the HTX trim level and is available in four powertrains D1.5 6iMT, D1.5 6AT, G1.0T 6iMT & G1.0T 7DCT. The all-new Aurochs versions are powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 120 Hp/172 Nm and 1.5-litre diesel-turbo with an output of 116 Hp/250 Nm.

The customers will continue to enjoy the premium signature Sonet interiors, including the 8-inch touch screen with Android and IOS connectivity interface, auto climate control, single-pane sunroof, and rear air-conditioning vents.

Mr. Myunk-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India said, "The launch of the Sonet Special Aurochs Edition is a tribute to the immense market success of the Sonet, and our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and performance innovation in the highly competitive compact-SUV category. As a young and dynamic brand, we constantly strive to reinvent ourselves to stay relevant to our customer's evolving needs and preferences. We believe that with its new striking look, the Sonet will become the preferred driving option for a lot more discerning consumers and help us expand our market share significantly."

Launched in September 2020, the Sonet is one of the best-selling compact SUVs in India. In CY2023, Sonet acquired 37,518 new customers, with an average of almost 9,400 units a month.