2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Unveiled With New Neon Colour, India Launch Soon

The Hyundai i20 is currently on sale in its third-gen rendition in the Indian market. The model is also on sale internationally, but in a slightly larger form and with different powertrain choices. The premium hatchback was due for a facelift, and it was being anticipated for some time. And, Hyundai has taken everyone by surprise, as the brand has unveiled the 2023 Hyundai i20 with a set of updates for the exterior and interior. The most eye-catching of all is, of course, the new Lime Metallic paint scheme. Alongside, Lumen Grey and Meta Blue Pearl shade are also added to the list.

2023 Hyundai i20: Design

The facelifted Hyundai i20 also gets the logo repositioned on the bonnet, much like the new-gen Verna. Moreover, the 17-inch rims are restyled. Despite sporting a busy design, they look sharp. Tweaks have also been made to the front bumper. It sports a more crucial revision with a bolder diffuser.

2023 Hyundai i20: Powertrain

Under the bonnet, the i20 continues with the potent 1.0L 3-pot petrol motor with forced induction. It pushes out a peak power output of 120 PS against 172 Nm. The motor will be paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, and it will be offered with the outgoing set of engine options - 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The car will be produced in Turkey for the European market.

2023 Hyundai i20: Interior

As for the inside, the changes aren’t much. It will still get the large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with a slightly-revised 10.25-inch driver display. The new addition comes in the form of ADAS, which is now a standard affair across the range with features like lane-keeping assist and forward collision warning.

2023 Hyundai i20: India Launch

In the Indian market, the Hyundai i20 facelift could be launched by the end of this year or early next year. However, there’s no hint of it from the manufacturer’s side. Currently, the India-spec model comes with two powertrain options - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. Transmission choices include a 6-speed iMT, 5-speed MT, and CVT, and 7-speed DCT. Prices for the Hyundai i20 start from Rs 7.46 lakh, ex-showroom.