KTM Super Duke 1390 R EVO Breaks Cover With New Design & Engine: PICS

Motorcycles are not everyone’s type. The feeling of openness brings joy. However, there are certain kinds that also pack the rush and fear at the same time with their performance. KTM is one brand that is renowned for producing motorcycles for maniacs, and their flagship Super Duke takes things a notch higher. The brand has now revealed the 2024 KTM Super Duke EVO R, which is nothing but just a new example of how monstrous can monstrosity be. So, read on to find out what’s new on the all-new KTM Super Duke EVO R.

2024 KTM Super Duke 1390 EVO R - Design

The new Super Duke 1390 EVO R boasts of an impressive design. The outline is retained and isn’t a tough job to identify it as the Super Duke. The design has changed, but the distinctions are minimal. A big change, however, is the now exo-skeletal-inspired LED headlamp structure. Highlights include large tank shrouds, stubby tail section, and a mass-forward stance. Obviously, these are Super Duke essentials and have been in use since its inception. The design has evolved with small changes, making the Super Duke EVO R look a tad bit more aggressive now.

2024 KTM Super Duke 1390 EVO R - Features

The equipment list is not left unattended. It now gets a 5-inch TFT LCD for the instrument binacle. The Super Duke EVO R is equipped with a lean-sensitive traction control system, TPMS, switchable anti-wheelie system, and five riding modes - Street, Sport, Rain, Performance, and Track.

Also Read - Kia Sonet Facelift To Be Revealed Next Month: Top 5 Things To Know - Design, Cabin, Price

2024 KTM Super Duke 1390 EVO R - Performance

The most exciting bit about the Super Duke EVO R is its performance. Bragging rights come courtesy of a new LC8 motor that develops 188 Bhp of power and 145 Nm and torque. The semi-active electronic suspension setup is a part of the package to elevate the dynamic quotient. The new Super Duke EVO R has shed a few kilos, thereby being more agile.