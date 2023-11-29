Kia Sonet Facelift To Be Revealed Next Month: Top 5 Things To Know - Design, Cabin, Price

Kia India has recently updated the Seltos for the Indian market. It now looks fresh, is loaded with more features, and gets a more powerful turbo-petrol engine. Subsequently, the Seltos is now putting more numbers on the tally. Next up, is the Sonet that is lined-up for this midlife makeover. Recent reports reveal that the new 2024 Kia Sonet facelift could break covers by next month. The launch exercise could happen by early next year. But what all changes will the new Kia Sonet facelift come with? Read on to know all about it.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Design

Thanks to the leaked images of the Kia Sonet facelift, we do know a fair bit about its design. The compact-SUV will now feature revised headlamp assembly with a sabre-tooth-like chrome element on the sides. Also, the Sonet facelift is expected to miss out on front fog lamps. The alloy wheel design will also be fresh on the Sonet. Revisions around the rear include connected tail lamps with squarish theme.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Cabin

The dashboard layout will be slightly tweaked to offer a fresher ambiance. The instrument cluster could be a new 10.25-inch unit, like its elder sibling. New 8-speaker Bose sound system is likely to be on the cards, along with ADAS. The Sonet is expected to come with 6 airbags as standard affair across the range.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Specs

The Sonet could retain its outgoing set of powertrains - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. The Sonet is one of the few compact SUVs that are offered with the option of an oil burner. In all likelihood, Kia is expected to retain it in the Sonet.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Launch Date & Price

The new Kia Sonet facelift is expected to launch in the country by early next year of the end of this year, as the Sonet is reported to be revealed next month. Talking of price, a small increment will certainly be seen in the prices. It is anticipated to carry a starting price of around Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom.