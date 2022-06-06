हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ladakh

Ladakh Traffic police collects Rs 1.50 crore fine from traffic violators in 4 months

Fines over Rs 1.50 crore have been collected by the Ladakh traffic authorities till the end of April 2022 for different traffic violations, reports PTI. 

Ladakh Traffic police collects Rs 1.50 crore fine from traffic violators in 4 months
Image Source: Team BHP

Fines over Rs 1.50 crore were collected by the Ladakh traffic police authorities till the end of April 2022 for different traffic violations. Following this, the authorities launched a traffic rules enforcement drive ahead of the tourist season, officials said. A fine of Rs 1,57,25,750 has been collected by the traffic authorities, a traffic police officer said. Also, 761 traffic challans were issued and a fine of Rs 2,82,000 was collected from the violators in the last three days, he said.

On May 28, the traffic police launched a special drive against rules violations, such as over-speeding, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and wrong parking in the Leh and Kargil districts.

To ensure smooth execution of the drive, special check-points have been established at different places like on the Kargil-Drass road, the Kargil-Sankoo road, the Kargil-Leh road, the Leh-Nubra road, the Leh-Upshi road, and the Leh-Kargil road, the officials said.

The traffic authorities have also introduced modern traffic gadgets, including speed radar guns, and Alcometer for better execution and enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA). "The enforcement drive against traffic violations has been intensified given the rise in motor transport vehicles during the upcoming tourist season", the officer said.

Also read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift India launch on June 30: Check expected price, features, and more

Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Mohd Rafi Giri said special drives will be carried out against drunk driving, road rage, off-road driving, dangerous driving, and using high-beam lights. 

(With inputs from PTI)

