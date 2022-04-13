Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica unveiled with rear-wheel drive V10 engine setup

Lamborghini, the Italian supercar maker has unveiled Huracán Tecnica: the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10 supercar for both road and track performance. The name 'Tecnica' is derived from the Huracan’s technical prowess and performance, as mentioned by Lamborghini in a statement. It is available in eight standard exterior colours, while more than 200 additional paint options are available through the Ad Personam program, as well as a new interior trim in Alcantara specifically for Tecnica, with ‘Tecnica’ motif embroidered into seat bolsters.

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica borrows its engine from the Huracán STO, with an increase of 30 CV over the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD). It has a 5.2-litre powerplant outputting the same 640 CV power as its STO stablemate, producing 565 Nm of torque and an improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

The rear-wheel drive Tecnica incorporates rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring, together with a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and specific suspension set-up for the Tecnica. Depending on the drive mode selected – STRADA, SPORT or CORSA - every dynamic system is calibrated on the Tecnica to provide a highly differentiated response to each environment.

In STRADA, the rear-wheel-steering provides stability and manoeuvrability; SPORT mode is for maximum driving fun that comes from the rear-wheel steering’s enhanced oversteer, and the CORSA mode is for race spirit.

The Huracan Tecnica gets a revised design lending a stronger, predatory stance with a fully carbon fiber hood. A new bumper featuring the Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design, incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracán. The profile of the car also sets it apart from the Huracán family: at 6.1 cm longer than the Huracán EVO it is the same height and width but appears lower and broader.

The rear gets new vertical rear glass window and a fixed rear wing. New Damiso 20” diamond cut wheels, taking inspiration from the Lamborghini Vision GT, sport a hexagonal design and are fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres.

The interior gets redesigned, sophisticated HMI interface, which is exclusive to the Huracan Tecnica. The driver’s instrument panel reduces colours and emphasizes readability in a large new ‘arc’ in front of the pilot. The central console screen gets connectivity functions including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. Inspired by the STO, the HMI includes connected telemetry and on-board diaries of destinations and track times, connected to the UNICA app.

“The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself,” says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “The Tecnica ensures that the pilot enjoys the strongest connection to the car and asphalt, with the car’s potential always at his fingertips for ease of use in every driving mode and environment: in an era of virtual experiences it pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation."

