Lamborghini reports its best ever sales performance in India, sold these many supercars

Automobili Lamborghini reported its best-ever sales performance of 69 units in India in 2021, with a growth of 86 percent over 2020 on January 19. As per officials, Italian super-luxury carmaker had started 2021 with eyes set on beating its best-ever performance in the country recorded in 2019 when it sold a total of 52 units.

Globally also, the company said it ended 2021 with an all-time record of 8,405 cars delivered worldwide. Sales were up by 13 percent over 2020 due to a targeted and monitored growth strategy. The company, which sells a range of super-luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.16 crore in India, had sold 37 units in 2020.

Commenting on the performance, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said, "This record has confirmed four factors for us - the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand's outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people, and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued for invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain lime."

Read also: New BMW X3 launched in India starting at Rs 59.90 Lakh, available in two variants

In the Asia Pacific region, China which has become the company's second-biggest market clocked sales of 935 units with a growth of 55 percent, while South Korea recorded 354 cars (up 17 percent) while Thailand and India reported sales of 75 cars (32 percent) and 69 cars (86 percent), respectively. "The remarkable performance of the four markets comprise 63 percent of the total cars delivered within the Asia Pacific region in 2021," Automobili Lamborghini said.

Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific Regional Director Francesco Scardaoni said 2021 was ‘an incredible year’ for Lamborghini in the Asia Pacific region despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic. "This year, we will continue to introduce an exciting range of Lamborghini models as well as bringing unparalleled driving experiences to our discerning clients and enthusiasts," he added.

In terms of individual markets, the US held on to the top spot in 2021 with 2,472 units, a growth of 11 percent, while China leaped into second place with 935 units followed by Germany 706 units with a growth of 16 percent and the United Kingdom, 564 units, up 9 percent. "There was also an increase in the figures for Lamborghini's home market of Italy, where 359 cars were delivered in total, a growth of 3 percent," it added.

Read also: Delhi govt, CESL join hands to offer subsidized EV loan, installation of charging stations

In terms of models, the company's super-luxury SUV Urus topped the charts with 5,021 units delivered. It was followed by the V10-powered Huracan, with 2,586 units. In addition, there were 798 Aventadors (V12 model) delivered all over the world, the company said. On the sales outlook, the company said it continues positively into the new year, thanks to a substantial order portfolio that already covers almost the entire production planned in 2022.

Lamborghini plans to unveil four new products over the next 12 months. "We are stronger than ever as we prepare to embark on a period of profound transformation and move towards an even more sustainable future. In 2022 we'll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current results and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards," Winkelmann added.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute