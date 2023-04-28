Lamborghini Revuelto's Plug-In Hybrid V12 Engine Spits Flame: Watch Video

Lamborghini Revuelto, since its reveal, is commanding attention as the first hybrid car with the raging bull monogram. The car also brings forth future strategies of the Italian automaker in terms of design and powertrain options. Furthermore, the aggressive design of the car with the plug-in hybrid powertrain symbolises the transition of the brand from ICE engines to electric powertrains. However, the car still holds its roots strong with a powerful punch seen in the previous models from the Italian automaker.

An advertisement video released by the Italian sports car showcases the stronghold of the car with its V12 engine. Furthermore, the video shows the car in motion giving significant hints about the enormous power output of the car. A few seconds in, the video shows the power mill being assembled and placed in the car's rear end. Meanwhile, it seems to be highly focused on the electric part of the supercar, signified by the lighting around the vehicle.

Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Unveiled Ahead Of 2023 Launch, To Rival Hyundai Creta

The video starts by showing a brewing storm filled with "thunder and lightning" as a symbol of the sound produced by the V12 combined with the electric motors in the powertrain. Once the car is set in motion, a part of the video highlights the exhausts spitting flames produced by the roaring V12.

To get a detailed idea, the Lamborghini Revuelto is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine, which shares its roots with the Aventador. However, in the car, the engine is tuned to produce 814 hp of power and 525 lb-ft of peak torque. When combined with the plug-in hybrid system using three electric motors, the power output increases up to 1000 hp. Furthermore, this is the first time a double-clutch gearbox has been used on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini engine.

The front axle of the Lamborghini Revuelto receives power from the electric motors, while the rear wheels receive power from the engine. That not only makes torque vectoring possible but also enhances cornering performance. All of this combined delivers on Lamborghini's claim of a "High Performance Electrified vehicle."

In other words, the powertrain of the Lamborghini Revuelto makes it capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds. Adding to it, the car has a top speed of over 350 kmph owing to the extensive use of Carbon fibre in the body of the car.