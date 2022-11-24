Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India at Rs 4.22 Crore: Lighter, faster, prettier

Lamborghini India has launched the meaner Urus Performante in the Indian market. The performance car brand is aiming at offering a more purpose-oriented experience to those looking to buy the Lamborghini Urus. It should be noted that the Lamborghini Urus Performante, comes to our market shortly after its global premiere, which happened this August. As per Lamborghini, the new Urus version proved its ability on both tarmac and dirt roads, having set a new official benchmark by taking the Pikes Peak record for production SUVs, crossing the finish line at 4,302 meters (14,115 ft) in 10:32.064 and beating the previous 2018 record of 10:49.902.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said “The Urus has been instrumental in opening new markets driving growth for the brand in India and we are therefore delighted to introduce it to our customers and fans. From breaking the record of being driven on the highest motorable road in the world – Umling La Pass at 19,300 ft above sea level, to setting new sales records for the brand in the local market with the delivery of the 200th unit, the Urus is a truly bar-raiser. This Super SUV offers a new level of lightweight, aerodynamic design and a sportier and more engaging driving experience: not only on road but in every environment. It retains the driving dynamics and versatility synonymous with uncompromising Lamborghini DNA while raising the bar for ‘fun to drive’ performance and distinctive looks.”

The Performante commands a host of aesthetic updates, with a more prominent bonnet and bumper design highlighting the Performante’s super sports genetics. The Urus Performante’s extensive use of composite materials makes it the car with the highest number of carbon fibre parts in its segment. An optional carbon fibre roof is also on offer on the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Also, the newly-designed rear spoiler increases the rear downforce of the Urus Performante by 38%.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante uses new steel springs that lower the chassis by 20 mm, while the wheel track that is broader by 16 millimetres, over which wider carbon fiber wheel arches embrace new optional 23” or forged 22” lightweight wheels with titanium bolts and specially developed Pirelli tires.

Inside, the cockpit features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design. Dedicated colour and trim options include extension of the Performante trim on doors, roof-lining, seat backrest and rear wall, with further Ad Personam customization including interior matt carbon fibre details, red door handles, and a customized kickplate with Ad Personam logo. With the optional “Dark Package”, the matt black treatment can be extended to other interior details including the lever of the Urus’ central ‘TAMBURO’, hosting controls such as the start/stop button and drive mode selector.

“The Urus Performante takes to the road as a lightweight, honed athlete. Its muscular stance, distinctive design, V8 twin-turbo powerplant and lightweight sports exhaust establish it through sight, sound and experience as the most exciting contender on every road, track and loose surface. This is a super sports car driver’s SUV,” says Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer.

The Performante is lighter by 47 kg, giving it a best-in-class weight-to-power and a 0-100 km/h timing of just 3.3 seconds. The Urus Performante produces 850 Nm of torque at 2,300 to 4,500 rpm, with a top speed of 306 km/h.