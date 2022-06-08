हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lamborghini Urus production reaches 20,000 mark; Averaging 13 units every day

Lamborghini Urus claims to be the best selling model of the Italian car maker; the super SUV has achieved the milestone in the shortest period of time.

Lamborghini Urus

In a series of achievements for the Lamborghini Urus, the luxury SUV has gained a new milestone with the 20,000th model rolling down the production line. The sports SUV has just beaten the old production record it created last year on July 20 by producing the 15,000th model. The 20,000th unit of the Super SUV has been painted in the Viola Mithras colour with black brake callipers and a panoramic sunroof. The vehicle will be delivered to a consumer from Azerbaijan.

Lamborghini Urus was launched on 4 December 2017, and four years from that date, the Italian luxury car maker has rolled out 20,000 units. The Super SUV also carries the title of being the best selling model of Lamborghini in the Shortest time. It aided the Italian automaker in more than doubling deliveries and bolstering its staff by employing more than 500 new employees. The factory expanded from 80,000 square metres to 160,000 square metres.

Adding to it, the Italian manufacturer revealed the most popular specs among the buyers for the Urus. As per Lamborghini, the most popular colours of the super SUV are Grigio Telesto, Blu Cepheus, Viola Pasifae, Nero Noctis Matt (Graphite), and Arancio Borealis (Pearl). They also noted that collectively the SUV model has already been driven about 360 million kilometres.

Also read: Citroen C3 SUV launch in India: Check price, features, engine, design and more

Meanwhile, the company is also planning on launching the Lamborghini Urus with the 'EVO' suffix. The new SUV might get pack some horses giving it the biggest punch. The super SUV currently draws power from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 churning out a 650 hp (478 kW) and 850 Nm (625 lb-ft) of torque.

The automaker is expected to eventually launch an all-electric Urus, but it is still a long term plan. Along with the parent company, Volkswagen has already started the transition of moving from internal combustion engines to cars with electric motors. 

