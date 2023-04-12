Renault Duster To Make A Comeback: Here's What We Know About Hyundai Creta Rival

Renault Duster was received with a warm response when it first entered the Indian market. The SUV set the stage for the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and other mid-size SUVs. The Renault Duster was also retailed in an AWD layout, however, the SUV scored big numbers on the tally with its diesel engine. During its last days, it was sold with a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine, which was sourced from Daimler, and it is also used on entry-level Mercedes-Benz models like the GLB, GLA, A-Class Limousine and others. Well, the Duster will soon go on sale in India in its second-gen rendition, and here’s all that we know about it.

New-gen Renault Duster - Design

The new-gen avatar of the Renault Duster will certainly be sold with a bold design. The SUV will borrow design cues from the Dacia Bigster Concept. A lot more straight lines than ever before - ready to witness them on the new-gen Duster. Also, the new-gen model will have more imposing road presence in comparison to the first-gen model.

New-gen Renault Duster - Interior

On the inside, a fresh layout for the dashboard is expected. The French brand could make it more attractive this time, while not putting the Duster’s spaciousness at stake. Features like a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, sunroof, premium sound system and more could join the list.

New-gen Renault Duster - Specs

Following the footsteps of other brands, Renault could keep the oil burner at distance. Hence, the new-gen Renault Duster will be powered by the familiar 1.3L turbo-petrol unit which produces a peak power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of max torque. It will be paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. A CVT could be a part of the package if Renault plans to keep things sane with the drivetrain. The option of AWD will be available, but its arrival to our land remains a question.

Also read - 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Ready For Launch: Gets New Upholstery, Steering Wheel, More

New-gen Renault Duster - Launch Date

Renault has confirmed to launch multiple new products in our market, and the brand is heavily investing for a larger line-up for the Indian market. However, no announcements are made about the Duster’s arrival date. Reports claim that it could happen by late this year or early next year. Once launched, it will lock horns with all other mid-size SUVs - Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and more.