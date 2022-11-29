Lamborghini worth over Rs 8.5 crore burst into flames, rare supercar turned into ashes: Watch video

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster worth over Rs 8.5 crore burned to flames after an accident recently in Long Island, New York. The video of the accident showing the roaster up in flames was shared on social media. Reportedly, the accident tossed the Aventador toward the centre of the road, where the car caught fire and was later charred, leaving only the charred remains of the super rare and expensive car. Reports suggest that the driver of the car Bryan Salamone got out safe and sustained some minor injuries in the accident.

Although the cause of the collision is still unclear, witnesses told the Lamborghini Registry (TLR) on Instagram that Salamone's Aventador SVJ Roadster was clipped from behind by another Lamborghini as the two tried to join into the same lane.

The Melville Volunteer Fire Department later controlled the flames on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster. Later on, the first responding units discovered one injured patient and a vehicle involved in the accident.

Salamone was then taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with burns and other minor wounds. One man withdrew him from the flames, and another man applied pressure to his wounds. The department posted the information on Facebook, where one user commented, "I appreciate the Melville fire department. A dear friend of mine drives the Lamborghini."

The Melville Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the car's condition after the fire was extinguished on Facebook. The car was hardly in any shape. Only the car's wheels could keep most of their shape. Broken components of the automobile are visible in further crash photographs.

It is to be noted that the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is a very rare model limited to only 800 units across the world. The car is powered by a V12-engine producing 566 kW of power, capable of taking the car from 0-100 kmph in a mere 2.9 seconds. Moreover, the engine propels the car to a top speed of over 350 km/h.