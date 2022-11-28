Toyota Innova Hycross Adventure Edition rendered digitally with purposeful upgrades: WATCH

Toyota Innova Hycross has dropped veils in India recently, and in the new-gen avatar, the MPV comes with an all-new design, platform, and cabin. The Innova Hycross is showcased exclusively with petrol powertrains. While the hybrid powertrain does let the Innova Hycross enjoy too much attention from the Indian masses, its design of course remains a crucial aspect. After all, it is a departure from the cab forward stance, which is typical of an MPV. The Innova in its third-gen rendition gets SUV-inspired aesthetics. To take the SUV theme a notch higher, digital artist Shoeb R Kalania has come up with his idea of the Toyota Innova Hycross Adventure Edition.

The artist uploaded the video of the same on his YouTube channel, and it does look appealing and every bit purposeful. As for changes, the designer has tweaked the nose of the Innova Hycross with a rather bold design for the grille, inspired by the TRD-spec 4Runner. It gets the “TOYOTA” logo, like the FJ Cruiser. Furthermore, the bumper is now rough road-ready with bash plates and auxiliary lamps.

The silhouette is unchanged, but a roof box now sits on the top of the MPV, while doors feature a decal representing mountains. To further amplify the SUV theme, new black alloy wheels are visible here with a set of AT tyres. To give a floating effect to the roof, the d-pillar has also been blacked out. Sadly, the rear profile is not shown by the designer. But it is safe to assume - if Toyota plans to launch an Adventure Edition, the tail will also feature similar changes.

Also read - 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross officially revealed in India with new design, interior, hybrid powertrain: IN PICS,

The Innova Hycross will go on sale most likely by early next year, with an FWD layout. There will be two powertrain options - a naturally-aspirated petrol power plant and a strong hybrid power plant. While the former will keep the prices in check, the latter will offer a strong edge in terms of low running costs to Hycross buyers.