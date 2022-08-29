Lexus India has announced the introduction of the ‘Lexus Certified Programme’ in India. It is an exclusive company-run program offering better prospects of selling a Lexus car and buying pre-owned examples. The program will exercise the sale of certified used Lexus cars in the Indian market, as a part of the brand’s initiative to strengthen and enhance its foothold in our market. The company will conduct a 203-point inspection and will then grant Lexus certification to the pre-owned car that it will put on sale. With this scheme, Lexus is eyeing to offer increased customer satisfaction and peace of mind to buyers of pre worshipped Lexus cars.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “Lexus cars are renowned for their luxury and reliability world over. With the Lexus Certified Programme, we are introducing an added level of assurance for our guests in India. The certification program provides a warranty of up to 24 months with due diligence on quality, documentation and service. Our focus of creating an overall amazing ownership experience has been our key focus since we began our journey in India”.

Also read - India-made New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara showcased in South Africa wearing dual tone paint

Since its launch in 2017, Lexus has been providing great experiences to its customers with multiple models in the Indian market by keeping the spirit of Japanese hospitality- otherwise also known as ‘Omotenashi’ at the centre of the brand. To further reinforce the same, the company’s new Lexus Certified brings more to the table than just a pre-owned Lexus car. The campaign includes features like a comprehensive warranty of up to 24 months or 30,000 km, up to 3 complimentary services can be availed by the new buyer, along with a thorough 203-point inspection covering all essential parameters. Also, each car will be certified after due diligence of documentation, quality level and service history.