The country’s most fuel-efficient SUV - New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, has been unveiled recently, and it will soon go on sale in our market. The Grand Vitara badge has been in use for ages in a slew of markets by the Japanese carmaker, but the India-made model has been showcased in South Africa a couple of days back. It should be noted that Maruti Suzuki exports vehicles from India to South Africa, and the company is now exploring the opportunity to ship its newest SUV to the African market as well. The model showcased in South Africa wore a dual-tone paint scheme.

Furthermore, the automaker has only shipped the mild-hybrid version of the SUV to the South African market. The strong-hybrid powertrain-equipped version is expected to be kept reserved for the Indian market, it seems. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s mild-hybrid variants get a 1.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that comes fitted with a mild-hybrid system with automatic start-stop technology.

The engine also features dual-jet and dual VVT tech, and it is claimed to offer a mileage of 21.11 kmpl. Talking of peak outputs, the motor develops a rated power figure of 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of max torque. It will be offered with two gearbox options - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The option of an all-wheel drive layout will also be offered on the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. However, it will primarily be an FWD vehicle.

Also read - PM Narendra Modi says EVs not 'Extra Vehicle', 'Silently' becoming mainstream transport

Moving over to the strong-hybrid powertrain, it uses a 1.5L 3-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor. The combined power and torque outputs stand at 103 PS and 137 Nm, respectively. With an e-CVT unit on board, this setup delivers a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl, which is the highest for an SUV in the Indian market currently.