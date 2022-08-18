New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 India Launch LIVE Updates: India's largest carmaker is all set to relaunch the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in the country today on August 18. The Alto K10 will be sold along side the Maruti Suzuki Alto, which is a 800cc model of the company's and also the most affordable offering from the brand in India. However, with the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the company discontinued the K10, only to bring it back once again, in as a new-generation model and will be sold together with the S-Presso as well. This way, Maruti Suzuki will have three 1.0-litre cars in the portfolio, including the Alto K10, Wagon R (also gets 1.2-litre engine) and S-Presso. The Alto duo once used to be the highest selling cars in India and dominated the Indian market for long. Here's minute-to-minute update from the launch event of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Exterior

The exteriors of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 take an attractive and sharp approach. It now gets a slightly taller and upright stance for better space on the inside. The new Alto K10 will be sold in Earth Gold, Silky White, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Sizzling Red, and Granite Grey colours.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Dimensions

It will measure 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height. The wheelbase will stand at 2,380 mm. In comparison to the model it replaces, the new-gen Alto is 85 mm longer and 45 mm taller.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Features

A new dashboard layout will be used on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to give the cabin a fresh appeal. Furthermore, the car will be protected by features like rear parking sensors, ABS, and dual front airbags. The car will have a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable OVRMs, power windows, and a remote key.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Engine

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be propelled by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine, which also powers other Maruti vehicles like the Celerio and S-Presso. The engine develops a peak output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT as available transmissions.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Mileage

For the mileage, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to deliver a figure of over 25 kmpl (claimed).

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India

Prices for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are likely to start from around Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be sold alongside the Alto 800 and will rival the Renault Kwid in the Indian market.