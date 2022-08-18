Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launch Today LIVE Updates: Check Price in India, Mileage, New Variants, Features and more
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: Check New Alto K10 price in India, mileage, variants, features and more as India's largest carmaker launches the India's favourite family hatchback.
- 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch on August 18
- Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Alto 800 at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships
- There will be a total of 12 trim options on offer
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 India Launch LIVE Updates: India's largest carmaker is all set to relaunch the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in the country today on August 18. The Alto K10 will be sold along side the Maruti Suzuki Alto, which is a 800cc model of the company's and also the most affordable offering from the brand in India. However, with the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the company discontinued the K10, only to bring it back once again, in as a new-generation model and will be sold together with the S-Presso as well. This way, Maruti Suzuki will have three 1.0-litre cars in the portfolio, including the Alto K10, Wagon R (also gets 1.2-litre engine) and S-Presso. The Alto duo once used to be the highest selling cars in India and dominated the Indian market for long. Here's minute-to-minute update from the launch event of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Exterior
The exteriors of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 take an attractive and sharp approach. It now gets a slightly taller and upright stance for better space on the inside. The new Alto K10 will be sold in Earth Gold, Silky White, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Sizzling Red, and Granite Grey colours.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Dimensions
It will measure 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height. The wheelbase will stand at 2,380 mm. In comparison to the model it replaces, the new-gen Alto is 85 mm longer and 45 mm taller.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Features
A new dashboard layout will be used on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to give the cabin a fresh appeal. Furthermore, the car will be protected by features like rear parking sensors, ABS, and dual front airbags. The car will have a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable OVRMs, power windows, and a remote key.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Engine
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be propelled by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine, which also powers other Maruti vehicles like the Celerio and S-Presso. The engine develops a peak output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT as available transmissions.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Mileage
For the mileage, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to deliver a figure of over 25 kmpl (claimed).
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India
Prices for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are likely to start from around Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be sold alongside the Alto 800 and will rival the Renault Kwid in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Features
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is being offered with two accessory packages, namely: IMPACTO and GLINTO
Here's the first look of the Maruti Suzuki K10:
As per Maruti Suzuki, today's buyer is looking for everything in a vehicle including fuel efficiency, features, design and is willing to pay more for all these features in a vehicle.
Till date, Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 43 lakh (4.3 million) units, making it the most sold car in India. Comparing it to other carmakers, if Maruti Suzuki Alto was a separate brand, it would have been India's 4th largest car brand.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in India in September 2000, as a premium offering over the Maruti 800 and later replaced the 800 cc car as the most affordable car from Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Mileage
The New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will offer among the best in India fuel efficiency of 24.9 kmpl (claimed, ARAI).
The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the best-selling vehicle in India for 16 years, making it the most successful vehicle in India ever made in the country. In 2021, Maruti Suzuki was the fourth highest selling vehicle, with only 800cc engine option.
The Indian car industry sold 3 million cars last years, of which, 11.5 lakh were hatchbacks. Maruti Suzuki has a market share of 70 percent of these hatchbacks, helping it become India's largest carmaker.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Dimensions
The New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will measure 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. In comparison to the model it replaces, the new-gen Alto is 85 mm longer and 45 mm taller.
The launch event of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has started. You can watch the LIVE launch here-
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rivals
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is an entry-level hatchback and will compete with the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre apart from competing against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which initially replaced the previous-gen Alto K10.
Apart from the Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealerships, India's largest carmaker also retails cars from NEXA range of premium dealerships, and sells following vehicles-
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Upcoming New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Colour Options
The new Maruti SUzuki Alto K10 will be sold in six colour options, namely, Earth Gold, Silky White, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Sizzling Red, and Granite Grey colours.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Cabin
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will get a new cabin design language with a large infotainment screen as a centre of attraction, a big digital instrument panel, a new steering wheel design among other changes.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Live Launch
You can check the live launch video of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 here:
Join us LIVE for the exciting showcase of the All-New Alto K10 on 18th August 2022, 11:30 am onwards
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be the company's third hatchback to get the K-series 1.0-litre 998cc engine have 67 hp output. The other two cars are Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, which is also offered with a 1.2-litre engine option. Like both the cars, there will both manual and AMT gearbox option on offer to the buyers.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Look
Here's the look at the possible design of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, that resembles yesteryear's A-Star more than the Alto itself -
Maruti Suzuki ARENA
The new Maruti Suzuki K10 will be joining a long list of Maruti Suzuki cars sold through the ARENA dealerships in India -
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will reintroduce the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in the domestic market. The company earlier discontinued the 1.0-litre Alto and launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
