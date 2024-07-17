Longest Highway In India: Covering 12 States, 1 UT, Breathtaking Views & Historical Landmarks

Longest Highway In India- Srinagar To Kanyakumari: India has about 66.71 lakh km of road network, including 1,46,145 km of National Highways, 1,79,535 km of State Highways and 63,45,403 km of other roads in 2023. According to the official data, the National Highway network increased by 60% in the last 9 years, from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,145 km in 2023. It includes NH 44, the longest highway in the country, connecting Srinagar in the North to Kanyakumari in the South.

National Highway 44: Length

Previously popularised as NH 7 and later renumbered as NH 44, it runs through the heart of India, covering 12 states and 1 union territory: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It covers a length of 3,745 kilometres.

National Highway 44: Entry & Exit Points

The National Highway 44 starts from Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) and ends at Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu). It stretches through more than 30 cities, such as Srinagar, Kurukshetra, Agra, Gwalior, Nagpur, and more, allowing you to witness the breathtaking views of snow-peaked mountains to historical landmarks and picturesque beauty of India throughout the route.

From Srinagar to Kanyakumari, the highway passes through a series of significant attractions and cultural heritage.

National Highway 44: Length Covered In States

-- Jammu and Kashmir: 541 KM

-- Himachal Pradesh: 11.08 KM

-- Haryana: 257.8 KM

-- Punjab: 279.42 KM

-- Delhi: 15 KM

-- Uttar Pradesh: 269.1 KM

-- Rajasthan: 28.29 KM

-- Madhya Pradesh: 571.9 KM

-- Maharashtra: 268.36 KM

-- Telangana: 492.85 KM

-- Andhra Pradesh: 260.99 KM

-- Karnataka: 94.67 KM

-- Tamil Nadu: 627.18 KM

National Highway 44: Preferred Speed Limit

As per the NHAI guidelines, the preferred speed limit on NH 44 is 100kmph for heavy-duty vehicles and four-wheelers and capped at 80kmph for two-wheelers.