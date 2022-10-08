Maharashtra farmer’s son makes hydrogen-powered car, runs 300 km for Rs 150

India is a country where people make innovations in their day-to-day life to make their life easier. When these everyday life innovations are directed in a particular direction, something good is bound to be created. This is what happened in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, where mechanical engineer Harshal Nakshane created a hydrogen-powered car, as reported by Loksatta.com. The homemade vehicle has been built to run 300 km for fuel of just Rs 150, as per the creator. The car has been built with the goal of making a pollution-free vehicle. It is to be noted that Harshal created the vehicle with the help of his childhood friend Kunal Asutkar.

According to Harshal, the DIY vehicle uses hydrogen and is built with self-driving technology. Currently, it is only a prototype. According to Harshal, he spent Rs. 25 lakh of his savings on the vehicle. At the moment, Harshal provides Internet services. His specific occupation is not known to us.

Harshal has submitted patent applications for both the hydrogen fueling system and the self-driving system. Additionally, he intends to put it into production. But once he has a stock of at least 100 vehicles, he intends to sell the vehicles. The price of the car should decrease with mass production. We don't know exactly when we will be able to see the car on the roads, though.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price Comparison

The prototype car has all the bells and whistles, including sunroofs, scissor doors, and autonomous driving. While not disclosing the particular details of the car, the group is currently accepting reservations.

It is to be noted that a while ago, a hydrogen-powered powered car Toyota Mirai was unveiled in India. The Guinness Book of World Records is on its name for running 1359 km on a single tank, making it the greenest car in the world. Harshal's homemade car seems to follow the footsteps of the Japanese sedan.