New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price Comparison

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been launched in India as the Indian automaker's first mid-size hybrid SUV. The car enters a market filled with tough competition from rivals who have good sales numbers in their records. To name a few, the car has rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and others. The SUV also competes closely against its cousin Toyota Hyryder. Leaving other aspects aside, here is how the other prices of other models in India compare to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Before we start, it is to be noted that the Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price comparison

The cousin of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara the Toyota Hyryder is also one of the best options to be bought against the mid-size SUV. The Hyryder is priced at Rs Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive hybrid engine variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Price comparison

Being a hybrid powertrain car Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a bit pricier compared to the Hyundai Creta, which comes with the options of petrol and diesel engine. The starting price of the Hyundai Creta in India is Rs 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive diesel variant.

Also read: Anand Mahindra takes delivery of his 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Asks THIS on Twitter

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos: Price comparison

Kia Seltos has a very similar pricing range to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. However, the base variant of the car comes at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is slightly more expensive compared to the hybrid SUVs base variant. Similarly, the top diesel engine variant of the car is priced at Rs 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom), which is one of the highest prices considering the lack of a hybrid powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs MG Astor: Price comparison

MG Astor has a starting price of Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.23 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable cars in the segment. However, it is to be noted that the car only is available with a petrol engine.