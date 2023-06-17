Maruti Suzuki Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar: Which SUV Has Longer Waiting Period?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been recently launched in the Indian market, challenging Mahindra Thar's dominance in the lifestyle SUV segment. Both the off-roader SUVs are comparable to each other in multiple aspects. To mention a few off-roading prowess, classic design, butch appearance, and multiple other things. Apart from these, both SUVs have another common factor, i.e., the demand among Indian consumers. However, the brands cannot instantly fulfill this demand due to supply chain shortages, leading to long waiting periods.

Mahindra Thar Waiting Period

Talking about waiting periods, Mahindra Thar has had long waiting periods trailing it since its launch in the Indian market. The problem was exacerbated after the SUV's launch of the 2-wheel-driver version. Based on the latest updates, the 1.5-litre 2WD diesel version of the SUV had a waiting period of as long as 17 months. However, the 4WD version of the car had a shorter waiting period of around a month.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Waiting Period

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, launched in June 2023, has attained quite a bit of popularity among consumers. The SUV sold through NEXA dealerships currently has over 31,000 bookings. As per reports, the booking numbers have increased since the announcement of the SUV prices. Presently, the lifestyle off-roader's waiting period is up to 8 months. It is worth mentioning that bookings for Jimny have been underway since the car was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price

Talking about the prices, Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes in two trims, with prices starting at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The SUV is powered by a 105hp, 134Nm, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. It works in combination with a 5-speed manual gearbox and has an option of a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. All of this combined together, the SUV returns a mileage of 16,94 kmpl.

Mahindra Thar Price

At the same time, Mahindra Thar comes priced between Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4WD versions of the SUV come with two engine options, including a 2.0-litre petrol mStallion and a 2.2-litre diesel engine working with 6-speed automatic and manual gearbox.