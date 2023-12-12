Mahindra Blazo X m-Dura Tipper, MCE CE5 Range Launched In India With IMAXX Telematics

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) and Construction Equipment Division (MCE), a part of the Mahindra Group, has launched its latest offerings at EXCON 2023, demonstrating their commitment to innovation and reliability. The “Naya India ka Naya Tipper '' Mahindra BLAZO X m-DURA and new CEV5 range of Construction Equipment’s are set to redefine the standards in their respective categories, offering advanced features and compliance with the latest industry norms.

At the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Mahindra's entire range of BSV construction equipment like RoadMaster and EarthMaster, as well as the extensive truck range like BLAZO X m-DURA 35 Tipper, BLAZO X 28 Transit Mixer, FURIO 10 Fuel Bowser with 6KL and Loadking OPTIMO Tipper were on display. Mahindra also demonstrated the new concept - LiftMaster compact crane, with loading and hauling capacity, which aims to provide a versatile solution for construction needs.

Mahindra Blazo X m-DURA:

The BLAZO X m-DURA heralds a new era in tipper technology in India. With its well-proven, robust, and dependable aggregates, this range, available in 28T and 35T GVW categories, sets new standards for performance and durability.

The Double Service Guarantee, which offers a 36-hour Turnaround Time (TAT) and 48-hour Uptime to ensure maximum productivity for the users, is one of its primary highlights. Furthermore, the range offers up to 10 tipper fleets with round-the-clock onsite support, giving customers’ unmatched peace of mind. The BLAZO X m-DURA is more than just a truck; with Mahindra IMAXX advanced telematics, it is a comprehensive solution for the modern transporter.

Mahindra Construction Equipment MCE CEV5 Range:

The MCE CEV5 Range debuted with two flagship offerings: The RoadMaster G100, the high power Motor grader, is designed to meet the forthcoming CEV5 emission standards. Its 102 HP engine and 440 NM torque make it an excellent grader for road construction, especially on state and national highways.

The new EarthMaster SX also complies with CEV5 emission regulations. It is a versatile backhoe loader with a 74 HP engine, a new larger and more comfortable cabin, and iMAXX telematics technology, ensuring improved performance and efficiency.