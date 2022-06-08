हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra Bolero Neo to launch in India soon, will replace TUV300 Plus; details here

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo plus is ready to go on sale in the Indian market, confirms the new ICAT homologation certificate of the 7/9-seater SUV. It will sport a 2.2L oil-burner under the hood.

Mahindra Bolero Neo to launch in India soon, will replace TUV300 Plus; details here
Mahindra Bolero Neo plus

The ‘Bolero’ nameplate is one of the most celebrated ones in the Indian market. It has been around for more than three decades. Last year, the UV giant rechristened the TUV300 as Bolero Neo. Interestingly, the company also tweaked the nose of the SUV to give it some fresh appeal. Now, it's TUV300 plus’ turn to receive the Neo treatment. Also, the new document from ICAT reveals - the Mahindra Bolero Neo plus is homologated for both 7- and 9-seater variants. However, the company hasn’t confirmed the official launch date yet.

Talking of the new ICAT document, it confirms that the upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo will go on sale with the 2.2L oil burner that will develop a peak power output of 120 PS and 95 PS in Power and Eco modes, respectively. The motor will develop a rated torque output of 280 Nm.

Talking of dimensions, the Bolero Neo will measure 4,400 mm in terms of length. Also, it will be 1,795mm wide and 1,812 mm tall. The wheelbase will stand at 2,680 mm. In comparison to the Bolero Neo, the plus variant will be 405 mm longer and 5 mm taller, whereas the wheelbase remains unchanged. The increment in length will be seen on the rear overhang.

Also read: Honda Vario 160, ADV 350 premium scooters patents filed in India, launch soon

The Bolero Neo, on the other hand, is offered with a 1.5L diesel engine, tuned to deliver a rated power output of 100 PS and 260 Nm of max torque. Since the Bolero Neo + will be longer than the 4-metre mark, it won't be able to enjoy the tax benefits like its sub-4m cousin - Bolero Neo. Resultantly, the Bolero Neo is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh and top out at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

