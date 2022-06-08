हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Auto

Honda Vario 160, ADV 350 premium scooters patents filed in India, launch soon

Honda might be planning on launching the big scooters in India in the form of ADV350 and Vario 160 based on the recent patents filed for the maxi-scooters.

Image for representation

The maxi-scooters are slowly approaching towards becoming a thing in India. To catch up on the trend, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has filed a patent application for off-road maxi-scooter, the ADV350 and Vario 160 premium scooters. In addition, there are patent applications for U-Go electric scooters. It is to be noted that the, as the name suggests, the ADV350 will be an adventure offering while the Vario 160 will be more on the sports side like the Yamaha Aerox 150.

With the debut of the Burgman Street 125, Suzuki India was the first to bring maxi-scooters back to India. It quickly garnered a following due to its comfortable ergonomics. Later on, Aprilia picked on the trail with the launch of the SXR 160 maxi-scooter.

Circling back to the Honda ADV350, the maxi-scooter has a rough appearance and a big size. The scooter was eventually introduced in worldwide markets after making its first official premiere at the EICMA 2021 and received great feedback for its muscular styling as well as a mix of usefulness and beauty. Similarly, the Vario 160 offers a massive road presence.

The ADV350 will be powered by a 330 cc liquid-cooled engine giving out 28.8bhp bhp of power and 31.5Nm of peak torque. Whereas the Vario 160 is powered by a 160 cc engine which delivers 15bhp of power and 13.4Nm of torque. The power output is in the same range as the Aerox 155.

If launched in India the Vario 160 will be competing against the Aerox 155. However, there is no confirmation if the scooters will touch the Indian shores. In the past, Honda has filed many patents but the vehicles were not seen in the market.

