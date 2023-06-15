Mahindra Car Discounts: Up To Rs 75,000 Off On Thar, Bolero Neo, And XUV300

Mahindra is praised for its UV portfolio and long heritage of producing SUVs in India. The automaker has revamped its complete portfolio in recent years. The company sells SUVs in nearly all possible shapes and sizes. The homegrown carmaker’s current vehicle line-up includes - XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Thar, XUV700, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, and Marazzo. While some of them are slow performers on the tally, some are relatively better. However, Mahindra is offering some discounts on a host of its models. So, read on to find out how much you can save.

Mahindra XUV300

A cash discount of Rs 30,000 is currently applicable on the petrol trims of the SUV. However, the TurboSport trim only attracts a cash benefit of Rs 10,000. Other benefits include a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on select variants. Prices for the XUV300 start from Rs 8.41 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

On the Bolero Neo, buyers can save up to Rs 65,000, as the brand is extending a cash benefit of up to Rs 30,000 along with some additional accessories. Moreover, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 is applicable in addition to a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000. As for the prices, the Bolero Neo is priced from Rs 9.63 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Thar

Yes, Mahindra Thar is currently being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000. Well, the deal doesn’t end here. It includes an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, along with a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000. The Thar is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, priced from Rs 10.54 lakh, ex-showroom.

No Discount

The remaining models - Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, and Marazzo, are not available with any discounts whatsoever, currently.