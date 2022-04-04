Mahindra Electric launches new Alfa CNG auto in passenger and cargo version, priced at Rs 2.57 lakh

On April 04, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, a company that is part of the Mahindra Group, unveiled new Alfa CNG passenger and freight models. Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that the new Alfa Passenger DX CNG version will be priced at Rs 2,57,000 (ex-showroom) and Alfa Load Plus will be priced at Rs 2,57,800 (ex-showroom).

The new Alfa CNG passenger and freight CNG models are based on the popular three-wheeler Alfa brand and Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh will sell these new three-wheelers, according to the company's announcement.

"By launching the new Alfa CNG Cargo and Passenger, we become a full-range player by providing our customers with multiple options, such as electric, diesel and CNG,” according to Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Suman Mishra.

CNG stations are becoming more prevalent in certain parts of India, which makes the Alfa Cargo and Passenger CNG an excellent choice for those looking to save money, she added.

