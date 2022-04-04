Tata Nexon retains India's best-selling SUV title in March 2022

Because of their small size and SUV-style design, subcompact SUVs is very popular among Indian buyers. This fiscal year, the sub-compact SUV sector outsold the premium hatchback segment by a good margin. Every major automaker, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai and Kia, offers a model in this segment. In March 2022, Tata Nexon became the most popular sub-compact SUV in the segment.

In March of 2022, the Tata Nexon sold 14,315 units, up from 8,683 units sold in the same month of the previous year, which is a 66% increase over previous year's sales. This sub-four-metre SUV ranked fourth overall, with the largest YoY increase among top 10 models. Even the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Creta couldn't keep up with it.

As of March 2022, Tata Motors ranked third in total sales with 42,295 units sold compared to 29,655 units sold during the same time in 2021, a YoY volume increase of 43%. Sales of 39,980 units were made by the domestic producer in February 2022, a 6% increase over the previous month.

With a total market share of 13.2 percent, the Nexon is the best-selling model for Tata Motors and is the most popular SUV the brand has to offer. A major improvement to the small SUV was made in early 2020, after it was initially launched in late 2017. It has played a key part in Tata's monthly sales totals.

Tata Motors recently produced 3 lakh units of Nexon and to celebrate the landmark, the company launched a new colour scheme for the their popular sub-compact SUV, Royale Blue, as well as four new Nexon variants that all offer more features than the existing XZ+ (O).

Tata Nexon comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol engine which generates 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. The other is a 1.5-litre diesel engine which generates 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Each engine option is paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

