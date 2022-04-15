Mahindra offering discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on Bolero, Scorpio and more

Mahindra and Mahindra is one of India's oldest companies and feature some of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market like Scorpio, Thar, and the XUV700. With the start of the new fiscal year 2022-2023, Mahindra is providing substantial discounts on some of its SUVs. Check out all the discount offers below:

Mahindra XUV300

According to the variants selected, Mahindra's XUV300 might get a maximum cash discount of Rs 30,000. Also included are an exchange incentive of Rs 25,000 and a discount of Rs 4,000 for the little crossover. You may also get free accessories valued up to Rs 10,000.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero does not have a cash discount on offer. However, it receives Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 corporate discount. There are also free accessories worth Rs 6,000 that are being offered. This month, Bolero Neo does not have any official specials or offers.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo's M2 trim variant gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, on other trims, Rs 15,000 is on offer. In addition, the MPV receives Rs 15,000 exchange incentive and Rs 5,200 corporate discount.

Mahindra Scorpio

This month, Mahindra Scorpio customers will not be able to take advantage of cash discounts. In addition, a discount of Rs. 4,000 is offered as the corporate discount, and an exchange incentive of Rs. 15,000 is also available. There are also up to Rs 15,000 worth of free accessories available.

Others

Neither the Mahindra Thar nor the XUV700 are currently eligible for any discounts or special offers. Mahindra Alturas also does not offer any cash discount but the G4 model receives an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 11,500, and complimentary accessories worth Rs 20,000.

