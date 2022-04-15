हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indigo

Mid-air scare for IndiGo passengers, phone catches fire inside flight

A passenger's mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight however, no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member was reported. 

Mid-air scare for IndiGo passengers, phone catches fire inside flight
Image for representation

On April 14, a passenger's mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight. However, the cabin crew doused it with the help of a fire extinguisher, said officials of aviation regulator DGCA.

There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said. The flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger's phone, officials noted.

The fire was then extinguished by the cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher, they mentioned. The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12:45 pm on Thursday (April 14), they stated.

Also read: Air India not responsible for Alliance Air bookings, Tata-owned airline issues advisory

In a statement, IndiGo said, "There was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidents and they quickly manage the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard." 

(With inputs from PTI)

