Mahindra offering massive discounts up to Rs 2.2 lakh on THESE SUVs

As part of its Holi celebrations, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced some attractive discounts for this month's offer and if you are in the market for a new car, then the discounts on M&M's SUVs and MPVs are sure to entice you. Discounts are being offered on models such as the KUV100, XUV300, and others this Holi. Depending on the model you choose, these discounts may include cash discounts, exchange offers and corporate discounts.

KUV100 NXT

Depending on the variant chosen, M&M's KUV100 NXT offers a cash discount up to Rs 38,055. This month, the little crossover is also eligible for Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 corporate discount.

XUV300

The XUV300 can be purchased with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 plus free accessories worth up to Rs 10,000. On top of that, it comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Bolero

There is no cash discount offered to Mahindra Bolero, however, it does receive an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. It also comes with free accessories worth Rs 6,000. As for Bolero Neo, the exchange bonus and corporate bonus are slightly higher at Rs 20,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

Marazzo

On the M2 trim, Mahindra Marazzo gets a discount of Rs 20,000, on the other trims, it gets a discount of Rs 15,000. In addition to the exchange bonus, the manufacturer is also offering a corporate discount of Rs 5,200 on the MPV.

Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio is also not offering any cash discount, but buyers are able to get free accessories worth up to Rs 15,000 with it. In addition, the product is available at a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Alturas G4

As part of its aggressive price cut, Mahindra will offer a huge discount of Rs 2.2 lakh for its flagship SUV, Alturas G4, as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs 11,500. It also comes with free accessories worth Rs 20,000.

