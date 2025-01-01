Mahindra Records 16% Increase In December Sales; PV Sales Up 22%, SUV Up 18%

Mahindra Vehicle Sales In December 2024: Automotive company Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed a 16 per cent increase in overall automotive sales, with 69,768 units in December, the company stated on Wednesday in its exchange filing. In the utility vehicle segment, the company sold 41,424 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18 per cent and overall, 42,958 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 19502.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, "We sold 41424 SUVs, a growth of 18% and 69768 total vehicles, a growth of 16% in December. The year ended on a high, as we became the only Indian auto company to attain the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status within the auto sector. The DJSI ranking is one of the most respected global benchmarks for ESG performance, covering over 13,000 companies across various industries and we are ranked 1st among all global auto OEMs."

In the passenger vehicle segment, the company recorded 22 per cent increase in total exports at 402360 in the financial year 2025. Mahindra's farm equipment sector saw Domestic sales in December 2024 at 22019 units, as against 18028 units during December 2023. Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during December 2024 were at 22943 units, as against 19138 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 924 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said "We have sold 22019 tractors in the domestic market during December 2024, a growth of 22% over last year. Sentiments have remained positive in December on account of positive cash flow momentum from Kharif harvest."

He added that favourable reservoir levels have resulted in strong sowing for the rabi season, further bolstering the demand for tractors. "Looking ahead, the tractor industry is poised for significant growth, underpinned by positive agricultural sentiments and favourable terms of trade for farmers. In the exports market, we have sold 924 tractors," he added.