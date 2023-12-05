Mahindra Records 32% YoY Growth In November With Strong Festive Season Push

The festive season witnessed a huge rush at car showrooms. Its result is also apparent on the sales tally. Mahindra reveals that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2023 stood at 70,576 vehicles, a growth of 21%, including exports. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 39,981 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 32% and overall, 40,764 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22,211. According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand for our SUV portfolio. In November, we sold a total of 39,981 units, a growth of 32%. While we saw a healthy festive season, we faced supply challenges on select parts during the month. We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges”.

Currently, Mahindra is working on the development of the Mahindra Thar 5-door and the Mahindra XUV300 facelift. Both of these SUVs will be launched in the Indian market by next year. The Mahindra Thar 5-door was recently spied during its high-altitude testing, giving a glimpse of the new redesigned grille, c-pillar-mounted door handle, revised headlamp cluster, and repositioned LED DRLs. The Thar 5-door will borrow its suspension components from the Scorpio-N. However, the final tuning could be slightly different.

Talking of the Mahindra XUV300 facelift, the compact SUV’s updated avatar will look bolder than the outgoing model. The design will be altered heavily for the front and rear fascia, despite retaining the body shell in its outgoing avatar. Some changes to cuts and creases might be made for a fresher appeal. Also, the XUV300 could feature a new touchscreen infotainment unit, along with an all-digital instrument cluster, along with the addition of ADAS.