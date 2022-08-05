NewsAuto
MAHINDRA SCORPIO CLASSIC

Mahindra Scorpio Classic revealed ahead of launch with multiple changes - Watch here

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is quintessentially the original Scorpio with ironed clothes. It gets fully revealed in a new video before its official launch.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be sold alongside the Scorpio-N
  • The Scorpio Classic will be powered by a diesel engine only
  • Features subtle changes to the design and new Mahindra logo

Mahindra Scorpio Classic revealed ahead of launch with multiple changes - Watch here

Mahindra Scorpio is a name of high respect in the Indian market currently. The SUV’s second-generation avatar - Mahindra Scorpio-N, has managed to garner a lakh booking in just 30-odd minutes. Well, the company has no intention to lose the customer base of the original model, and therefore it has planned to retain the first-gen rendition as the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. It is ready to be launched soon, but the SUV has been completely revealed in a new YouTube video uploaded by The Rajat Vlogs. In the video, the YouTuber showcases the top-spec S11 and entry-grade S variants.

While both the cars are camouflaged to some extent, which has been removed to show the changes it gets over the model it replaces. The vlogger shows the top-spec variant first. It can be seen flaunting a new radiator grille with added chrome. A similar treatment is done to the fog lamp housings, which now get LED DRLs as well. The design of the nose for the major part remains the same, nonetheless.

Towards the sides, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic sits on a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels to freshen up the side profile. In fact, they are the only change to the sides. Over to the rear, the upcoming Scorpio Classic is expected to come with Xmas-style tail lamps, inspired by the earlier renditions of the Scorpio. The base model, on the other hand, is a purely stripped-down version of the SUV with black bumpers and cladding. It also misses out on fog lamps, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, alloy wheels, and roof rails.

On the inside, the Scorpio Classic continues with the same design for the dashboard. However, the new dual-tone theme makes things a little brighter. While the top-spec trim gets a touchscreen infotainment unit, there’s none offered on the entry-level S trim. Also, these examples are parked at a dealership’s stockyard, hinting at an imminent launch. However, the UV-maker hasn’t announced the official launch date yet.

