Mahindra is all set for its expansion in the electric vehicle segment with multiple new models the company has been teasing. Since the teasers have not revealed a lot of details of any of the models, they are hardly any details available. But going by the silhouette revealed by the company in the latest teaser, it can be guessed that the Indian automaker is set to reveal the electric version of the Mahindra Bolero pickup truck. It is to be noted that the aforementioned pickup truck is one of the best-selling vehicles of the company in the segment.

The electric version of the Mahindra Bolero pickup teased in the video will be revealed on 15 August, when the company is planning on revealing its range of upcoming electric vehicles. Mahindra has billed the new EV pickup as 'the future of pickups' via the teaser video. The company is keeping the details of the truck a complete secret and has only revealed the outlines hinting toward the vehicle.

Based on the silhouette, the truck will have almost the same design as the ICE version of the vehicle. Going by the same expectations, it will have the same single-cab configuration with two seats. In addition, it is expected to have a ladder-on-frame chassis with a load-carrying capacity very similar to the ongoing version of the Mahindra Bolero truck.

With the launch of this Mahindra Bolero electric pickup truck, the homegrown automaker will be stepping into a completely new market. The concept of electric vehicles in commercial vehicles is not very popular in India. Until now, the major electric vehicles in the commercial segment are three-wheelers and small vehicles like Tata Ace Electric, Tata Ultra, and 7 Electric.

Mahindra has also said that it would be revealing five new electric vehicle design concepts on August 15, in addition to this new electric Bolero pickup. All of these SUV concepts are electric, and four of them fall into the striking SUV-coupe category. In the upcoming months, Mahindra is also anticipated to introduce the XUV400 electric SUV, which is said to be the all-electric variant of the XUV300.