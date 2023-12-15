The Indian audience is now more keen on buying cars with higher safety ratings. Indigenous carmakers, like Tata Motors and Mahindra too, are encashing this new interest of buyers by building safe cars, as all of their products have scored a full 5-star crash-test rating at Global NCAP’s test bed. The Mahindra Scorpio-N, however, has recently bagged a complete ‘ZERO’ at the Australian NCAP crash test. The body-on-frame SUV was also put to test by GNCAP, where it scored a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection. The new rating from Australia-NCAP raises concerns, if the GNCAP’s rating was forged, or if the Australian-NCAP tested a different SUV altogether.

Why Zero-Star Rating?

The answer is - the Australian testing authority had the same car that was put to the test by GNCAP folks. The Australia-NCAP has different testing and scoring patterns, instead. It is mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles to be equipped with an ADAS suite with automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist functions to comply with ANCAP protocols. The Scorpio-N fails to possess any such active safety suites. Even the Indian version of the SUV is devoid of ADAS functions. The absence of active safety features has resulted in the Scorpio-N attaining a zero-star safety rating from the ANCAP programme.

Mahindra Scorpio-N ANCAP Score

The Scorpio-N bagged a 44 per cent score in adult occupant protection, while for child occupant protection it scored a rather high 80 per cent. A 23 per cent score is offered for vulnerable road user protection. With no ADAS on board, it received a 0 per cent score for Safety Assist.

Also Read - 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India, Bookings Open On Dec 20: Design, Features, Specs, Price

Mahindra Scorpio-N Specs

Mahindra is selling the Scorpio-N in Australia and New Zealand as well. The SUV is offered as a 6-seater in Australia, while in New Zealand, it is sold in its 7-seater trim. Powertrain options include a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.