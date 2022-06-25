You would be aware of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N’s arrival, unless you were living under a rock. The third-gen Scorpio-N is ready to shed veils on June 27. However, right before the unveiling, the variant line-up of the SUV has leaked. Thanks to the recent notification from the transport department. The certificate confirms that the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be sold in a total of 5 variants - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Also, the document further confirms that the option of 4WD will be exclusive to the diesel variants.

The homegrown brand has recently trademarked a new ‘4XPLOR’ name. As per reports, the upcoming Scorpio-N’s 4WD system is likely to be called 4XPLOR. Therefore, it is safe to assume that 4x4 variants of the SUV will wear the 4XPLOR badge.

However, the option of a 4x4 drivetrain will be available on select variants only, and they are likely to be equipped with a low-range gearbox and a mechanically-locking rear differential. The Scorpio-N will utilise a solid axle at the rear and an independent front suspension. Besides, multiple driving modes, namely – Rough Road, Snow, Mud, and Water, will be available on the Scorpio-N.

In the third-gen rendition, the Scorpio-N will be sold with two engine choices - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. The former will belt out 170 PS of peak power. The oil burner, on the other hand, will be available in 2 states of tune - 130 PS and 160 PS. Mahindra will offer both of these engine options with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT transmission choices.

To further ensure that the occupants are cocooned in comfort, the Scorpio-N’s cabin will be loaded to the brim. A large touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, semi-digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, multiple airbags, and a lot more features will be available on the upcoming Scorpio-N. The upcoming SUV of the homegrown brand will have a strong presence, thanks to its beefy dimensions. The Mahindra Scorpio-N will measure 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width, and a height of 1,870 mm.