Mahindra Scorpio-N Waiting Period Reduced By 4 Months: Check Variant-Wise Details

Waiting periods on Mahindra SUVs are shooting beyond the sky. Some relief, however, has been announced by the carmaker on its D-segment SUV - Mahindra Scorpio-N, as the waiting period for it has dropped by roughly 4 months. But there’s a catch. Not all the variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N see a 4-month drop in the waiting period. The entry-level Z2 trim, which initially had a delivery time of over a year has now swapped places with the top-spec Z8 trim. A waiting period of roughly 13 months is applicable on the Z8 variant. Following it hot on heels is the Z4 variant with a year-long delivery time.

As always has been the case, the range-topper Z8L variant has the shortest waiting time of only three months for the petrol-automatic spec. The diesel-automatic configuration, on the other hand, has a waiting period of up to eight months. Talking of manual versions, petrol and diesel variants boast a waiting period of eight and twelve months, respectively. Notably, the waiting periods have been reduced by a fair margin with Mahindra’s new strategy to speed up the production of the Scorpio-N.

The Scorpio-N is on sale in the country with two engine options - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel. The petrol power plant puts out a rated power output of 203 PS and 380 Nm of max torque. The diesel develops 175 PS against 400 Nm. These numbers differ as per different variants. Both of these engines can be paired to either 6-speed auto or a 6-speed manual. There is also an option to get the 4x4 drivetrain with a low-ratio transfer case.

The Scorpio-N is priced from Rs 13.06 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Z2 trim and prices go up to Rs 24.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Z8L variant. Talking of features, the Scorpio-N gets a touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, Sony surround sound system, electric sunroof and more.