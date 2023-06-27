2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto Interior Spied Ahead Of Launch: Check Design And Features

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating the warm response from buyers for its recent addition to the product line-up - Jimny. The carmaker is now ready to take the wraps off the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The upcoming hybrid MPV of the brand is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and is ready to be launched in the country on July 5. The brand is releasing a host of teasers of the new model. However, it has already been leaked by eagle-eyed spies, inside-out. While the exterior of the MPV was seen in a spy shot earlier, the internet now has a picture of its dashboard as well.

The Invicto gets the identical dashboard as the Toyota Innova Hycross, but with a different colour scheme. Although, the larger remains black. The Inicto gets copper brown highlights for the plastic, which are generally silver-finished on the Hycross. Other bits remain unchanged here. However, it is still unknown if the Invicto will get the Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit or Toyota’s system.

For the exterior, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets a slightly revised nose with a new radiator grille. Also, changes include a set of redesigned alloy wheels, wearing a diamond-cut finish. The silhouette is unaltered, as the body shell is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Therefore, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be as long, tall, and wide as the Toyota MPV.

The Invicto will be powered by two choices of powertrains - 2.0L NA petrol motor and 2.0L Atkinson cycle strong hybrid setup. The former will be offered with a CVT unit, while the latter gets an eCVT. The NA petrol pushes out a rated output of 173 Hp and 209 Nm, while the strong hybrid motor develops 184 Hp of peak power output. The Invicto will be sold via the Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa chain of outlets.